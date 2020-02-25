Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo seen celebrating Vinicius Jr goal as Real Madrid beat Barcelona

Daily Star Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo seen celebrating Vinicius Jr goal as Real Madrid beat BarcelonaCristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at the Bernabeu as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 in El Clasico as Zinedine Zidane's men went top of La Liga
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support 01:24

 Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Setien: 'I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game' [Video]Setien: "I don’t trust the bad moment of Real Madrid, for them it is a vital game"

Setien says Clasico is a vital gane for Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published

It's another busy week for Champions League fans! [Video]It's another busy week for Champions League fans!

Another week of Champions League is here and that means we've got a lot of games to watch. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and more will be battling it out. Here's what you need to..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published


Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Bernabeu to watch El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

This is the first time Ronaldo has returned to watch his former team since his move to Juventus
CBS Sports

Vinicius Junior and Mariano goals see Real Madrid beat Barcelona to go top of LaLiga

Real Madrid leapfrogged Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table with a 2-0 win over their title rivals. Vinicius Junior’s shot made its way past Marc-Andre...
talkSPORT

