Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joe Gomez was struggling with a minor injury that kept him sidelined for Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday night. The England international was replaced by Dejan Lovren in the heart of the Liverpool FC defence for their first Premier League defeat of the 2019-20 season. Liverpool FC […] The post Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Joe Gomez ahead of Chelsea FC clash appeared first on The Sport Review.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published 2 days ago Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Frank Lampard delivers Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Liverpool clash Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham missed the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday and is set to miss out against Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round clash at...

Football.london 2 days ago



Jurgen Klopp left shocked as Liverpool hit ‘special’ Premier League landmark Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the standards his side are setting are incredible after a record-equalling win over West Ham. The post Jurgen Klopp left...

Team Talk 1 week ago





Tweets about this