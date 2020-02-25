Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Joe Gomez ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Global  

The Sport Review Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joe Gomez was struggling with a minor injury that kept him sidelined for Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday night. The England international was replaced by Dejan Lovren in the heart of the Liverpool FC defence for their first Premier League defeat of the 2019-20 season. Liverpool FC […]

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an unbeaten 44-match Premier League run at the weekend and, with a loss to Atletico Madrid in the...

