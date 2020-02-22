Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry pulls up with hamstring injury

Guardian sport Australia into Women's World T20 semis but joy tempered by Ellyse Perry injury https://t.co/aHUClBgfWW 11 minutes ago Erin Delahunty RT @GdnAusSport: Australia into Women's World T20 semis but joy tempered by Ellyse Perry injury https://t.co/1xId2t541b 15 minutes ago Matthew Rimmer RT @GuardianAus: Australia into Women's World T20 semis but joy tempered by Ellyse Perry injury https://t.co/xOzRlcUYMo 17 minutes ago Guardian Australia Australia into Women's World T20 semis but joy tempered by Ellyse Perry injury https://t.co/xOzRlcUYMo 24 minutes ago Guardian Aus Sport Australia into Women's World T20 semis but joy tempered by Ellyse Perry injury https://t.co/1xId2t541b 26 minutes ago AVI NASH RT @ESPNcricinfo: Bad news for Australia; Ellyse Perry is off the field with what looks like some problem in her right hamstring https://t… 26 minutes ago LiveCricket24x7 Georgia Wareham stars as Australia overcome Ellyse Perry injury to clinch semi-final spot - https://t.co/oICGCXjU9R 29 minutes ago Tata ka Nontsikelelo RT @danbrettig: Aust are through to the semis but have lost Ellyse Perry to a hamstring injury. Georgia Wareham's wrist spin also gave paus… 30 minutes ago