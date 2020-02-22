Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry pulls up with hamstring injury

BBC Sport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Australia's star player Ellyse Perry hobbles off the field after appearing to pull her hamstring their Women's T20 World Cup game against New Zealand in Melbourne, Australia.
News video: England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup

England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup 00:42

 England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's Twenty20 World Cup LIVE: Perry playing in Australia vs New Zealand do or die clash

Australia must beat New Zealand at the Junction Oval to have any hope of reaching the semi-final of their home women's Twenty20 World Cup.
Sydney Morning Herald

Germany takes World Cup women’s, doubles luge overall titles

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the World Cup doubles overall title on Saturday, and Germany’s Julia Taubitz claimed the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsNew Zealand Herald

