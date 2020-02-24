Global  

Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger?

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus seems to be more deadly than the flu — so far. On average, seasonal flu strains kill about 0.1% of people who become infected. Early estimates of the coronavirus death rate from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, have been around 2%.
Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus [Video]Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus

The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears. The country's government confirmed the delay just hours after the cancellation of the opening Qatar race. According to..

Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus [Video]Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus

Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there. The news comes as New York’s governor said his state confirmed its first case of the..

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?

Coronavirus: Every Serie A fixture this weekend – including Juventus vs Inter – could be postponed as COVID-19 death toll rises

The Italian government is considering postponing ALL next weekend’s Serie A fixtures with the country plagued by the coronavirus outbreak. This means...
talkSPORT

matt_pahl

Matt ✌🏼 Pahl if the coronavirus really is this serious, we better pray that Madagascar and Greenland don’t get infected 4 minutes ago

aafimiaa

Fimiaa RT @ieexplained: #ExpressExplained | Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger? Doesn’t the flu kill more people? A look at the simi… 24 minutes ago

thgrandmarquise

The Grand Marquise My apartment complex just sent out an email in regards to preparing for the Coronavirus outbreak. 🤔 This***is really getting serious. 33 minutes ago

megansarah11

Megan.... words have power This is serious!!! Like really serious. If you believe that the #coronavirus is a hoax then idk what to tell you..… https://t.co/hFNgEbIRH9 1 hour ago

butchmeister80

Performante80 There must be something more serious with this #coronavirus than the media are being told about or we are being inf… https://t.co/fok9xXR0KG 1 hour ago

sotnasoinotna

Antonio Santos RT @vanduc040902: @Frank_Supercell Hey Frank. This is a serious question, but the coronavirus situation is kinda out of control in Europe,… 2 hours ago

_CoreyRosado

Dukeeeeee It’s pretty crazy how people really aren’t taking this coronavirus stuff serious 😅 shits in rhode island i’m actually kind of scared 2 hours ago

DurgeshChande15

Pumy RT @EconomicTimes: Is this new #coronavirus really a serious threat? Doesn’t the #flu kill more people? https://t.co/096tVM28hF 2 hours ago

