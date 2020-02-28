IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli defends Rishabh Pant's selection in Test matches

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
After losing the two-match Test series to New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday defended wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's selection in the playing XI ahead of Wriddhiman Saha. Pant was preferred over Saha in both the Test matches against the Kiwis and only managed to score 60 runs, with his highest score being 25 in the...
India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

 India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has put the spotlight firmly on captain Virat Kohli's poor record in SENA countries. India has in fact...

