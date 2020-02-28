IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli defends Rishabh Pant's selection in Test matches

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After losing the two-match Test series to New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday defended wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's selection in the playing XI ahead of Wriddhiman Saha. Pant was preferred over Saha in both the Test matches against the Kiwis and only managed to score 60 runs, with his highest score being 25 in the... 👓 View full article

