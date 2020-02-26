Global  

David Beckham’s team Inter Miami lose first ever MLS match as ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela nets stunning winner for LAFC

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Inter Miami were beaten on their MLS debut by a moment of magic from Carlos Vela, but David Beckham had only words of praise for his new team. Vela, the former Arsenal forward, netted a stunning chip shortly before half-time as LAFC began their season with a home defeat of Miami, who, six years after […]
