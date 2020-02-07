Virat Kohli loses cool during press conference when asked about on-field aggression
Monday, 2 March 2020 () After losing the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his cool during a press conference when asked whether he needs to town down his aggression on the field. On Sunday, Kohli was seen fired up on the second day of the Test match and celebrated animatedly on the dismissals of Kane...
New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington. NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings. On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs...
