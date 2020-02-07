Virat Kohli loses cool during press conference when asked about on-field aggression

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After losing the two-match Test series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his cool during a press conference when asked whether he needs to town down his aggression on the field. On Sunday, Kohli was seen fired up on the second day of the Test match and celebrated animatedly on the dismissals of Kane... 👓 View full article

