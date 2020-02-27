Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears

Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears

Autosport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears, the country's government has announced just hours after Dorna Sports and the FIM cancelled the opening Qatar race.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Government Agencies Ramping Up Preparations For Coronavirus Response [Video]Government Agencies Ramping Up Preparations For Coronavirus Response

Fears over the coronavirus have continue to hammer Wall Street, while government agencies in California prepare for a possible outbreak. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:44Published

Starving monkeys fed with watermelon as coronavirus halts tourism in Thailand [Video]Starving monkeys fed with watermelon as coronavirus halts tourism in Thailand

Monkeys that were going hungry because there are no tourists to feed them due to the coronavirus were finally treated to dozens of watermelons.  The video shows a large group of monkey's being..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MotoGP in Thailand and Qatar postponed due to coronavirus fears

MotoGP in Thailand and Qatar postponed due to coronavirus fearsOrganisers have postponed MotoGP action in Thailand and Qatar due to the global coronavirus crisis
Daily Star

Motorcycling: MotoGP cancels season-opening Qatar race due to coronavirus

Next weekend's season-opening MotoGP race in Qatar has been canceled because of travel restrictions on passengers from Italy and elsewhere due to the coronavirus...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aeemmeeemme

LECCESSO RT @gponedotcom: Coronavirus: The Government of Thailand postpones the Buriram GP: The announcement has come from the Minister of Public He… 16 minutes ago

gponedotcom

gpone.com Coronavirus: The Government of Thailand postpones the Buriram GP: The announcement has come from the Minister of Pu… https://t.co/aqZumSTZGr 22 minutes ago

abdo_massa

Abdo RT @autosport: The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears, the country's government has announced just hour… 59 minutes ago

The_VR46

The VR 46 Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears https://t.co/6SqPVV9C6U https://t.co/MZdAC5m2op 1 hour ago

MotoGP_Today

MotoGP Today #MotoGP Today - Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears https://t.co/w6W1jKEV4W - By #Autosport 2 hours ago

anushaiyer98

Anushaiyer98 Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears https://t.co/CmoRzzmGWf https://t.co/pR4h7eTucb 2 hours ago

MiniMotoNews

Mini Moto News Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears https://t.co/uixrP5dQTV 2 hours ago

borgonovorob

Roberto Borgonovo Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears – MotoGP https://t.co/84Apkxg3JW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.