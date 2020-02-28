Jamie Carragher says Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool FC proves how strong the Premier League is this season. The Reds suffered a comprehensive defeat by the relegation candidates at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to bring to an end their impressive 44-game unbeaten run in the English top flight. Watford forward Ismaila Sarr caused the […] The post Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC fans after Watford setback appeared first on The Sport Review.



Recent related videos from verified sources Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published 1 week ago Premier League Match Preview: Watford v Liverpool An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League trip to Watford on February 29. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool FC trophy ambitions this season Jamie Carragher has questioned whether winning the Premier League will be “enough” for Liverpool FC this season. The Reds have practically got the Premier...

The Sport Review 6 days ago



Arsenal post brilliant Invincibles message as Liverpool fall to shock Watford defeat After beating everyone before them Liverpool's stunning unbeaten run has come to an end at the hands of the Hornets and that has left everyone connected with...

Football.london 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this