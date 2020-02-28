Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC fans after Watford setback
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Jamie Carragher says Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool FC proves how strong the Premier League is this season. The Reds suffered a comprehensive defeat by the relegation candidates at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to bring to an end their impressive 44-game unbeaten run in the English top flight. Watford forward Ismaila Sarr caused the […]
The post Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC fans after Watford setback appeared first on The Sport Review.
Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more. Liverpool defender Virgil...