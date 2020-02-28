Global  

Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC fans after Watford setback

The Sport Review Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher says Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool FC proves how strong the Premier League is this season. The Reds suffered a comprehensive defeat by the relegation candidates at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to bring to an end their impressive 44-game unbeaten run in the English top flight. Watford forward Ismaila Sarr caused the […]

 Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more. Liverpool defender Virgil...

