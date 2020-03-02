Global  

Chris Ashton: Sale Sharks agree termination of ex-England wing's contract

BBC Sport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former England winger Chris Ashton leaves Sale Sharks after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract early.
Chris Ashton leaves Sale Sharks with immediate effect after contract terminated on 'mutual agreement'

Former England wing Chris Ashton has left Sale Sharks with immediate effect, the Premiership club have announced.
Chris Ashton leaves Sale

Sale have announced the unexpected departure of Chris Ashton with immediate effect.
