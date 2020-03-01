Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: One case in Delhi, other in Telangana

Coronavirus: One case in Delhi, other in Telangana

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in India on Monday. One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was from Telangana. The person from Delhi has travel history from Italy, where the virus has killed 41 people, the worst in Europe. The person in Telangana travelled recently from Dubai. Both patients are stable and being closely monitored.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News 04:08

 THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED...

Recent related videos from verified sources

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia [Video]West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia

HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published

Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus [Video]Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus

Ecuador on Saturday (February 29th) confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus. The 70-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Spain and arrived in Ecuador about 15 days..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two new cases of coronavirus detected in India; one in Delhi, other in Telangana

Two new positive cases of Coronavirus has been detected in India, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.
DNA

Coronavirus in India: 2 positive; one from Delhi, another from Telangana

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was detected in Telangana.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jatin_1910

Jatin RT @AskAnshul: Two persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in India, One case is in New Delhi, and the other in Telangana. Dear follo… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.