Coronavirus: One case in Delhi, other in Telangana
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Two more positive cases of coronavirus were detected in India on Monday. One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was from Telangana. The person from Delhi has travel history from Italy, where the virus has killed 41 people, the worst in Europe. The person in Telangana travelled recently from Dubai. Both patients are stable and being closely monitored.
THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED...
HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS..