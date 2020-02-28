Nirbhaya convict files mercy plea with President

Global  

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the pleas of two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case who were seeking a stay on the execution of death warrants, scheduled for Tuesday morning. Gupta's lawyer told the court that a mercy plea has been filed by his client before the President and therefore, his execution ought to be stayed.
