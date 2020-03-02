Global  

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge leaves Trabzonspor after contract terminated

Daily Star Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge leaves Trabzonspor after contract terminatedDaniel Sturridge has left Trabzonspor just months after joining the Turkish club after his Liverpool departure - but he cannot return to the Premier League until the summer
