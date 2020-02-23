Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev CONFIRMED: AJ to defend his titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 before potential Tyson Fury bout

Global  

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, it has been confirmed. Pulev, the 38-year-old Bulgarian and mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt, announced the fight via his Facebook page on Monday. “I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how […]
