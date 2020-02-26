Global  

Sport24.co.za | Juventus quarantines U-23 squad due to coronavirus

News24 Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Juventus have quarantined their entire U-23 squad after three players from recent opponents, Prescia tested positive for coronavirus.
Juventus quarantines youth players after three opponents test positive for coronavirus

Juventus have suspended the activities of their Under-23 squad after a fourth player from their most recent opponents tested positive for coronavirus
Independent

