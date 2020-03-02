Global  

One News Page
Daniel Sturridge a free agent after surprise Trabzonspor exit

Daniel Sturridge a free agent after surprise Trabzonspor exit

Team Talk Monday, 2 March 2020
Trabzonspor and Daniel Sturridge have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the Turkish Super Lig club.

