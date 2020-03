Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The thrills and spills of the Cheltenham Festival will take centre stage once again next week as the famous race meeting gears up for its 2020 edition. From Ladies Day to St Patrick’s Thursday and, of course, the Gold Cup itself, Cheltenham is a firm favourite on the racing calendar. With 28 races run during […] 👓 View full article