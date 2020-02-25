Global  

Tottenham eyeing transfers of Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as Jose Mourinho seeks to bolster squad

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Totttenham are reportedly planning moves for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad and, according to The Sun, he has identified Foster, 36, as the man to provide competition for Hugo Lloris in his ranks. The former Manchester United glovesman […]
