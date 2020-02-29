Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant drinks with Tottenham fans as he watches beloved Wolves

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant drinks with Tottenham fans as he watches beloved Wolves

Daily Star Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant drinks with Tottenham fans as he watches beloved WolvesRobert Plant, vice-president of Wolves, had a special reason to drink with rival Tottenham fans before their Premier League clash in north London on Sunday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Parrott and Lamela start, Tanganga and Vertonghen out - The team Tottenham fans want vs Wolves

Parrott and Lamela start, Tanganga and Vertonghen out - The team Tottenham fans want vs WolvesSpurs will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Chelsea last weekend with victory over Wolves on Sunday afternoon and the fans have had their say on the...
Football.london

"Reminds me of Gallas": Many Spurs fans destroy "headless chicken" who's "a Championship player"

Tottenham fans blast midfielder Eric Dier after suffering defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

NewsManAndy

Andy Crick Led Zeppelin rocker and Wolves fan Robert Plant drinks in his son's bar with rival Spurs supporters https://t.co/2WSLZZTezm 7 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant drinks with Tottenham fans as he es beloved Wolves https://t.co/lQIRceZsUO 8 minutes ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE #FOOTBALL Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant drinks with Tottenham fans as he watches beloved Wolves… https://t.co/LnGqtr5PXT 27 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Robert Plant, vice-president of Wolves, had a special reason to drink with rival Tottenham fans before their Premie… https://t.co/aAZWNWKOMP 33 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant drinks with Tottenham fans as he watches beloved Wolves https://t.co/ErE1kDHHEI https://t.co/Ev9AnBnAn3 57 minutes ago

ShutterBoothCLT

ShutterBooth Charlotte Born in Fairfax, Virginia, he was held like baby Simba by Robert Plant as a toddler. It is said that the Led Zeppel… https://t.co/9WXTZERcvX 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.