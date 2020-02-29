Global  

Why free agent Daniel Sturridge CAN'T join a Premier League club this season following sudden Trabzonspor exit

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020
Daniel Sturridge’s contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor has been terminated by mutual consent – but the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker won’t be returning to the Premier League this season. The 30-year-old striker only joined Trabzonspor last August and made just 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals. Trabzonspor, who are currently top for […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season

Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season 01:44

 Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.

