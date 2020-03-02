Global  

Matt Hardy announces he is a free agent after leaving WWE – but he’s not ruling out re-signing or joining AEW

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Matt Hardy is officially a free agent after his WWE contract expired on March 1. The WWE legend, 45, has taken the decision to weigh all his options up, but he hasn’t ruled out re-signing with WWE either. It’s widely expected that Hardy will join AEW and will perhaps even be revealed as The Exalted […]
