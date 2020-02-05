Global  

Coronavirus: Ireland women's tour to Thailand called off because of virus

BBC Sport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Ireland women's cricket tour to Thailand for a four-team tournament has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.
Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds [Video]Coronavirus Is Deadlier in Men Than in Women, Study Finds

The study was conducted by Chinese researchers and is the largest of its kind to date.

Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away [Video]Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away

Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry.

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death

The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. The virus...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus: Ireland v Italy Six Nations games postponed over health concerns

The Ireland v Italy men's and women's Six Nations games scheduled for 7 March are postponed because of the coronavirus.
BBC Sport

