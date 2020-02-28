Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool boss responds to coronavirus claims, launches passionate defence of Dejan Lovren and addresses Neil Critchley exit

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool’s inevitable Premier League title could be denied by coronavirus. Sport has been hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, with Italian domestic football and Six Nations fixtures postponed. Thirteen more cases were confirmed in the UK on Sunday, raising the total number to 36, while almost 90,000 people […] 👓 View full article

