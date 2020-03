Juventus are still very much interested in bringing Paul Pogba back to their ranks from Manchester United, according to Turin-based outlet Tuttosport. The Frenchman was heavily linked with Real Madrid last summer having expressed that every player ‘dreams of playing’ for the 13-time European champions, but nothing materialized with United unwilling to discuss any deal […] The post Juventus still in for Pogba after all? appeared first on Soccer News.



