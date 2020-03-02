Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue no longer interested in signing long-term deal with team

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue no longer interested in signing long-term deal with team

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Jacksonville Jaguars can still apply the franchise tag by March 12 to keep defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for the 2020 season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pass-rusher Ngakoue no longer wants to re-sign with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue announced his...
Seattle Times

Pass-rusher Ngakoue no longer wants to re-sign with Jaguars

Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @AroundTheNFL: Yannick Ngakoue no longer has interest in a long-term deal in Jacksonville; Jags plan to use tag on DE https://t.co/jqS0… 8 minutes ago

_oftoday_

of today Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue no longer interested in signing long-term deal with team The Jacksonville Jaguars can s… https://t.co/X4KbBr15NE 16 minutes ago

FF_Rish

Dr. Michael Risher RT @TheIDPTipster: ♠️'s Ngakoue: "The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville." #FFIDP… 19 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue no longer interested in signing long-term deal with team https://t.co/Ydw7IGcglk https://t.co/PoOdMfZ0Hh 23 minutes ago

SBNationNFL

SB Nation NFL RT @BigCatCountry: #Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue: "I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville..." https://t.co… 35 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars. https://t.co/riD2NbcEb1 51 minutes ago

Scores24_7_365

Sports Scores Finals Yannick Ngakoue not interested in signing long-term deal with Jaguars https://t.co/UXPx4mWexM 1 hour ago

JonathanFarris0

Jonathan Farris RT @usatodaysports: Yannick Ngakoue tweeted Monday that he is no longer interested in signing a long-term deal with Jacksonville. The Jags… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.