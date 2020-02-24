Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight – but only if he trains him
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Floyd Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder can defeat Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight – but only if he trains him. The British boxer emphatically defeated Wilder last month in a seventh-round stoppage and a third fight has now been scheduled for the pair in the summer. Wilder was dropped by the Gypsy King twice in […]
Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury The fight will take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN. Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, via ESPN Bob Arum, via ESPN Wilder and Fury's rematch was hosted by the same venue on Feb. 22. Both Wilder and...