Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight – but only if he trains him

Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight – but only if he trains him

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder can defeat Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight – but only if he trains him. The British boxer emphatically defeated Wilder last month in a seventh-round stoppage and a third fight has now been scheduled for the pair in the summer. Wilder was dropped by the Gypsy King twice in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury 01:21

 Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury The fight will take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN. Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, via ESPN Bob Arum, via ESPN Wilder and Fury's rematch was hosted by the same venue on Feb. 22. Both Wilder and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury could face rematch with American Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury could face rematch with American Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight WBC world champion Tyson Fury could face a rematch with American Deontay Wilder later this year according to Wilder's US promoterView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:46Published

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out [Video]Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Totally Crazy Moment When Tyson Fury Licked Deontay Wilder’s Blood Before Knocking Him Out

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for Tyson Fury trilogy rematch

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for Tyson Fury trilogy rematchDeontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will go at it for a third time this summer and Floyd Mayweather has offered to train the Bronze bomber
Daily Star

Fury's surprise move: He let the world know his plan for Wilder

Tyson Fury expects a third fight with Deontay Wilder, but for now, he's content with knowing everything went according to plan in the rematch.
ESPN


Tweets about this

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight – but only if he trains him https://t.co/wPBd7k9d6I #boxing 5 hours ago

xboxingcom

вσχιηg Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight – but only if he trains him… https://t.co/UL4U5dqrHh 5 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Boxing #Sport Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight – but only if he trains h… https://t.co/5QBLLVO0tc 5 hours ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Floyd Mayweather insists Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in third fight https://t.co/FkZF0U9sjd 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.