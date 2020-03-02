Plus notes on the Astros, Logan Morrison, and Henderson Alvarez

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeremy Lewis RT @laniercountynet: MLB rumors: Jose Bautista hoping to return as two-way player; Red Sox haven't discussed extension with Devers - https:… 16 minutes ago K Dubb MLB rumors: Jose Bautista hoping to return as two-way player; Red Sox haven't discussed extension with Devers… https://t.co/JZ8gkjr6b0 40 minutes ago RedGman NYC RT @CBSSportsMLB: MLB rumors: Jose Bautista hoping to return as two-way player; Red Sox haven't discussed extension with Rafael Devers htt… 44 minutes ago Lanier County Network MLB rumors: Jose Bautista hoping to return as two-way player; Red Sox haven't discussed extension with Devers - https://t.co/aQKZPJo45x 48 minutes ago CBS Sports MLB MLB rumors: Jose Bautista hoping to return as two-way player; Red Sox haven't discussed extension with Rafael Dever… https://t.co/0rsJTgvLd0 1 hour ago