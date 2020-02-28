Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and full exclusive commentary of FA Cup clash at Fratton Park

Global  

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Portsmouth, the lowest-ranked team left in this season’s FA Cup, take on Premier League big guns Arsenal tonight. The League One outfit beat Barnsley in the last round while the Gunners edged past Bournemouth and now the two will meet at Fratton Park. Pompey claimed FA Cup glory in 2008 and are currently going well […]
News video: Roger Federer Excited To Play In Boston For Laver Cup 2020

Roger Federer Excited To Play In Boston For Laver Cup 2020 00:22

 Roger Federer can’t wait to visit Boston for the first time this fall. Tickets for the Laver Cup, which will feature the 20-time Grand Slam champion and other greats of men’s tennis at the TD Garden, go on sale next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Hayes: Arsenal were better team in final [Video]Hayes: Arsenal were better team in final

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes says that her side beat the better team, as they won 2-1 against Arsenal in the Continental League Cup final.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League [Video]Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..

Portsmouth vs Arsenal live: Stream details, kick off time, latest team news

Arsenal travel to face League One side Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with the Gunners eyeing a place in the quarter-finals of the...
The Arsenal morning headlines as fans pick team vs Portsmouth, transfer plans, injury boost

Arsenal news: The morning headlines from around the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners prepare for a FA Cup fifth round tie against Portsmouth at Fratton Park...
SportPesa_UK

SportPesa 22’ Portsmouth 0-0 Arsenal It’s still even between Pompey - the lowest ranked side left in the #FACup - and Arsena… https://t.co/QIMn4zUK4n 17 minutes ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE #FOOTBALL Portsmouth 0-0 Arsenal LIVE: Score and FA Cup 5th-round updates, Pablo Mari makes debut… https://t.co/WH9KTlFgYu 21 minutes ago

CM3219

CM32 RT @TheSunFootball: Luvas Torreira is down for Arsenal as a stretcher comes on to aid the stricken midfielder #PORARS https://t.co/jSkbtl… 26 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Luvas Torreira is down for Arsenal as a stretcher comes on to aid the stricken midfielder #PORARS https://t.co/jSkbtl255Q 28 minutes ago

Didi53582047

Didi GUNNER TRAVEL Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Stream free, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for FA Cup 5th roun… https://t.co/wsH7njUubL 34 minutes ago

salmansalu317

Mohammed Salman @ESPNFC 🔥 The Emirates FA Cup - 5th Round 💪 Portsmouth vs Arsenal Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup #facup… https://t.co/VGETr3GF5z 35 minutes ago

dbofbb

Daily Betting Offers Portsmouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line ups confirmed, FA Cup 5th-round updates https://t.co/iL4Nqfex2g 39 minutes ago

fbb888

Sports News & Bets Arsenal travel to Fratton Park for tonight's FA Cup fifth-round fixture with League One Portsmouth. Follow the acti… https://t.co/ZZ3WZyQLMA 39 minutes ago

