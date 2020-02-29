Global  

Ben Foster explains how Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run and admits Jordan Henderson’s absence was massive

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has dissected the brilliant victory over Liverpool which ended the Reds’ 44-match unbeaten run. In the biggest upset of the season, the Hornets beat Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-0 thanks to two goals from Ismaila Sarr and one from Troy Deeney. Liverpool had just one shot on target all game as Nigel […]
