Carlo Ancelotti: Everton manager charged with misconduct by the FA

BBC Sport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct by the FA after being sent off following the draw with Manchester United.
 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti showed his frustration at a late disallowed goal receiving a red card after the full-time whistle.

