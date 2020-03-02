Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jose Bautista attempting MLB comeback as two-way player, per report

Jose Bautista attempting MLB comeback as two-way player, per report

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista has been working out as a pitcher in hopes of making an MLB comeback as a two-way player, ESPN reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VCStarSports

VCSSports Jose Bautista attempting MLB comeback as two-way player, per report https://t.co/6zzbR4zlms 35 minutes ago

flammtap

sean murphy RT @JaysJournal: Blue Jays: Is Jose Bautista attempting a comeback as a pitcher? via @ClaytonRicher https://t.co/Dupds5tLfE 1 hour ago

thomasbink

Thomas Bink Just when you thought you’d heard it all ... https://t.co/MFtKHPsaTw 2 hours ago

TodayintheMLB

Today in MLB .@JeffPassan reports #Rays shortstop prospect Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in the sport, will play for the Dom… https://t.co/DBo2LlMVmu 2 hours ago

JaysJournal

Jays Journal Blue Jays: Is Jose Bautista attempting a comeback as a pitcher? via @ClaytonRicher https://t.co/Dupds5tLfE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.