Former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista has been working out as a pitcher in hopes of making an MLB comeback as a two-way player, ESPN reports.

You Might Like

Tweets about this VCSSports Jose Bautista attempting MLB comeback as two-way player, per report https://t.co/6zzbR4zlms 35 minutes ago sean murphy RT @JaysJournal: Blue Jays: Is Jose Bautista attempting a comeback as a pitcher? via @ClaytonRicher https://t.co/Dupds5tLfE 1 hour ago Thomas Bink Just when you thought you’d heard it all ... https://t.co/MFtKHPsaTw 2 hours ago Today in MLB .@JeffPassan reports #Rays shortstop prospect Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in the sport, will play for the Dom… https://t.co/DBo2LlMVmu 2 hours ago Jays Journal Blue Jays: Is Jose Bautista attempting a comeback as a pitcher? via @ClaytonRicher https://t.co/Dupds5tLfE 2 hours ago