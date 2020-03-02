Global  

Gabriel Martinelli lifts lid on Manchester United snub and explains why he joined Arsenal

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli has lifted the lid on his failed trials at Manchester United. The 18-year-old forward has scored 10 goals since joining the Gunners for just £6million from Brazilian club Ituano last summer. During his time as an Ituano player, Martinelli was given the chance to train with Manchester United players as part […]
Wayne Rooney's knowledge of Man Utd 'very important' - Cocu

Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu 00:39

 Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney's experience and insider knowledge will be "extremely important" when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January,...

