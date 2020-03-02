Gabriel Martinelli lifts lid on Manchester United snub and explains why he joined Arsenal

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli has lifted the lid on his failed trials at Manchester United. The 18-year-old forward has scored 10 goals since joining the Gunners for just £6million from Brazilian club Ituano last summer. During his time as an Ituano player, Martinelli was given the chance to train with Manchester United players as part […] 👓 View full article

