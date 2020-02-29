Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mason Holgate reacts to talk of Man City summer switch

Mason Holgate reacts to talk of Man City summer switch

Team Talk Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
An Everton star insists he is not concerning himself with transfer speculation following strong rumours of a summer switch to Man City.

The post Mason Holgate reacts to talk of Man City summer switch appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Everton 'demand £40m from Man City for Mason Holgate' with contract talks pivotal

Everton 'demand £40m from Man City for Mason Holgate' with contract talks pivotalManchester City are keen to strengthen their defence in the summer and have placed Everton star Mason Holgate top of their transfer shopping list
Daily Star

'Where are you?' - Birmingham City fans debate signing Scott Hogan from Aston Villa in the summer

'Where are you?' - Birmingham City fans debate signing Scott Hogan from Aston Villa in the summerBirmingham City transfer news: Head coach Pep Clotet wants to sign the former Brentford man but there could be some obstacles to signing the striker in the...
Lichfield Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOFnews

Toffee News Mason Holgate reacts to talk of Man City summer switch **7PM** - https://t.co/cBeYzOURSR #EvertonFC #EFC 20 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Mason Holgate reacts to talk of Man City summer switch **7PM** https://t.co/5sd6WGrHfh https://t.co/d9jylIrJRI 24 minutes ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk 🔵 He's been in fine form for the Toffees this season... https://t.co/3TG71dc84R 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.