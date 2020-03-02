Global  

Arsenal ace Lucas Torreira injury update after star stretchered off vs Portsmouth

Daily Star Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal ace Lucas Torreira injury update after star stretchered off vs PortsmouthArsenal star Lucas Torreira appeared to suffer a serious injury during the first half of the Gunners’ FA Cup tie at Portsmouth
