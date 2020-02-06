Global  

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira stretchered off with serious-looking injury vs Portsmouth in FA Cup fifth round clash

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Lucas Torreira was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury during Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Portsmouth on Monday. The Uruguay midfielder was on the receiving end of a strong tackle from James Bolton. The Portsmouth defender won the ball cleanly, but left Torreira in a world of pain on the ground. After a […]
News video: Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League 00:52

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing 2-1 to Olympiacos.

'Disgrace' - Arsenal fans rage at Mike Dean after Lucas Torreira injured against Portsmouth

'Disgrace' - Arsenal fans rage at Mike Dean after Lucas Torreira injured against PortsmouthThe Arsenal midfielder was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's FA Cup fifth round tie against Portsmouth and supporters were not happy
Football.london

Arsenal expected line-up to face Portsmouth in FA Cup fifth round clash

Arsenal expected line-up to face Portsmouth in FA Cup fifth round clashMikel Arteta is set to name a strong Arsenal side on Monday as he aims for FA Cup glory in his first season as a manager
Daily Star


