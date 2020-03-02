Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Remaining Six Nations games to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Remaining Six Nations games to go ahead amid coronavirus fears

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The remaining Six Nations games are set to go ahead amid coronavirus fears. Italy’s clash in Ireland was called off last week due to the spread of Covid19, which has infected more than 88,000 people with the death toll surpassing the 3,000 mark. Six Nations chiefs held discussions at a World Rugby conference in Paris […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Six Nations rugby matches to go ahead, say organisers

Six Nations rugby matches to go ahead, say organisers 01:00

 Organisers decide to carry on with the annual rugby championship despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown [Video]Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The rugby evening headlines as Six Nations refuse to rule out paywall and coronavirus fears threaten end of the tournament

The rugby evening headlines as Six Nations refuse to rule out paywall and coronavirus fears threaten end of the tournamentThe short term and long term future of the Six Nations has never been under more scrutiny
Wales Online Also reported by •talkSPORTIndependentBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphWorldNews

Coronavirus: Remaining Six Nations games still on but organisers say 'governments might decide otherwise'

Six Nations bosses have given the green light for the 2020 tournament to carry on but have conceded that there are no guarantees that it will finish.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.