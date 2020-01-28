Global  

FA Cup: Arsenal defender Sokratis sweeps home a volley to open scoring at Portsmouth

BBC Sport Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal defender Sokratis volleys home Reiss Nelson's low cross to open the scoring at League One Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round.
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing 2-1 to Olympiacos.

Mustafi was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly as the Gunners secured a 2-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth.

Arsenal booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Portsmouth on Monday. Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah scored...
