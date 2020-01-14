Global  

NRL: Tina Turner returns to recreate iconic rugby league video for launch season

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
NRL: Tina Turner returns to recreate iconic rugby league video for launch seasonThe NRL have brought back Tina Turner and her 1980s banger Simply The Best in their launch campaign for the 2020 season.Turner's classic song was first used to promote the 1989 season, when the competition was called New South Wales...
