NRL: Tina Turner returns to recreate iconic rugby league video for launch season



Recent related videos from verified sources Harry launches Rugby League World Cup mental health campaign The Duke of Sussex has fronted a new campaign video supporting the launch of a new mental health campaign around the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Harry says that the campaign will help support people.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published on January 16, 2020 11-Year-Old Skye Turner Stars In Broadway’s “Tina” Skye Turner chats with Tamron Hall about her monumental moves in portraying both Tina Turner on Broadway and Aretha Franklin on the big screen. Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 02:51Published on January 14, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Simply The Best: The NRL marketing campaign 30 years in the making This is the video the NRL will use as its marketing campaign for 2020, paying tribute to the 30 year anniversary of Tina Turner's Simply The Best.

The Age 14 hours ago



Rugby League: Bullying victim Quaden Bayles leads NRL Indigenous All Stars onto Cbus Super Stadium Earlier this week, nine-year-old Quaden Bayles was threatening to take his own life, his mother's heartbreaking video sending a shockwave through social media...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this