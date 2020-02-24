Global  

Jermaine Jenas slams Mike Dean for Matteo Guendouzi decision during Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Football.london Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jermaine Jenas slams Mike Dean for Matteo Guendouzi decision during Portsmouth vs ArsenalMatteo Guendouzi was booked during the first half of Arsenal's FA Cup fifth round clash against Portsmouth at Fratton Park and Jermaine Jenas gave his opinion on the decision
