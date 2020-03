Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Who knew last year that when Sheffield United had joined the Premier League, they would be so much fun and also so successful. In their first season back, Chris Wilder has managed to make Sheffield United look very good in all departments, making them a strong side hard to beat no matter the opponent. For […]



The post Sheffield United want to keep key players appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article