Nottingham Forest’s automatic promotion hopes suffer blow with draw at Middlesbrough

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow with a 2-2 draw at struggling Middlesbrough. Sabri Lamouchi’s men took the lead through Ryan Yates, but they found themselves behind at the break thanks to quickfire goals from Rudy Gestede and Lewis Wing. But Forest avoided defeat when Lewis Grabban struck four minutes before full-time. The […]
