Arsenal overcomes Portsmouth 2-0 to reach FA Cup 6th round

FOX Sports Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal overcomes Portsmouth 2-0 to reach FA Cup 6th roundArsenal has advanced to the sixth round of the FA Cup after overcoming a spirited Portsmouth 2-0 at a raucous Fratton Park
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win 00:41

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side should have scored more during their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League [Video]Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury [Video]Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury

Mikel Arteta fears Shkodran Mustafi suffered a nasty ankle injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth. Mustafi was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly as the Gunners secured a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


FA Cup: Eddie Nketiah prods the ball home to double Arsenal's lead at Portsmouth

Reiss Nelson's cross is deflected into the path of striker Eddie Nketiah, who prods the ball home from close range to double Arsenal's lead at Portsmouth in the...
BBC News Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Ozil and Lacazette dropped, and a surprise in defence: Arsenal predicted line up vs Portsmouth

Ozil and Lacazette dropped, and a surprise in defence: Arsenal predicted line up vs PortsmouthArsenal travel to the south coast to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night, with the Gunners looking to put their Europa League exit behind...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORT

