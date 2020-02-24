Global  

Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi booked for 'sarcasm' by Mike Dean in Portsmouth win

Daily Star Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi booked for 'sarcasm' by Mike Dean in Portsmouth winArsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi lifted the ball high in the air as he placed it for a free kick – but FA Cup fifth round referee Mike Dean did not see the funny side
Arsenal: Torreira is fine after Mike Dean says Portsmouth tackle fair

Arsenal have suggested that Torreira wasn’t too badly hurt as the Gunners took on Portsmouth in the FA Cup. “Reports said he did not require a hospital...
Arsenal discipline Matteo Guendouzi for 'second incident' amid uncertain future

Arsenal discipline Matteo Guendouzi for 'second incident' amid uncertain futureMatteo Guendouzi is a rising star at Arsenal but has found himself in hot water this season
