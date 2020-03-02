Global  

NBA prepping coronavirus strategy, memo says

ESPN Monday, 2 March 2020
In addition to on-court strategy, like fist-bumps instead of high-fives with teammates, the NBA is also gauging the possibility that pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events could become more limited based on the coronavirus.
 NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy The NBA is recommending players use fist-bumps instead of high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph, according to a memo obtained by ESPN. Pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events could be limited or...

