NBA prepping coronavirus strategy, memo says

Monday, 2 March 2020 () In addition to on-court strategy, like fist-bumps instead of high-fives with teammates, the NBA is also gauging the possibility that pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events could become more limited based on the coronavirus.
