Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's Ellyse Perry out of tournament with hamstring injury

BBC Sport Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury against New Zealand.
News video: England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup

England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup 00:42

 England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Ellyse Perry in doubt for crucial World Cup match, coach admits

A new injury to Australia's star allrounder will test her renowned resilience - and possibly put Australia in a difficult position for their do-or-die match...
The Age Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Women's Twenty20 World Cup LIVE: Australia vs New Zealand in do or die clash

Australia must beat New Zealand at the Junction Oval to have any hope of reaching the semi-final of their home women's Twenty20 World Cup.
The Age


