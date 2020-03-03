Erin Leary's 26 points lead Carle Place to Nassau ClassÂ B/C crownÂ Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The Frogs had won their previous five games by an average of 27.6 points, butÂ East Rockaway pulled the score to within five points with six minutes left in the contest. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Recruit Champs RT Erin Leary's 26 points lead Carle Place to Nassau Class B/C crown: https://t.co/h213w1P8KM | owenobri https://t.co/Bew7kRPcer 8 hours ago Owen O'Brien RT @NewsdayHSsports: Erin Leary's 26 points lead Carle Place to Nassau Class B/C crown: https://t.co/bTkAaONFPb | @owenobri https://t.co/DI… 8 hours ago Newsday HS sports Erin Leary's 26 points lead Carle Place to Nassau Class B/C crown: https://t.co/bTkAaONFPb | @owenobri https://t.co/DIv5YXrAOR 8 hours ago