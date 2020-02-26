Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Golf: Dustin Johnson will skip Tokyo Olympics, boosting Tiger Woods' chances

Golf: Dustin Johnson will skip Tokyo Olympics, boosting Tiger Woods' chances

New Zealand Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Golf: Dustin Johnson will skip Tokyo Olympics, boosting Tiger Woods' chancesScratch Dustin Johnson from the list of Team USA golfers who might compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, a move that could help improve Tiger Woods' chances."Dustin gave the Olympics a great deal of thought and we discussed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Olympics organisers considering scaling down torch relay amid coronavirus fears [Video]Olympics organisers considering scaling down torch relay amid coronavirus fears

Tokyo 2020 Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto says they are thinking of scaling down the torch relay because of coronavirus fears.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics. According to Pound, although the Olympics are..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dustin Johnson to miss Tokyo Olympics to focus on PGA Tour playoffs

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States will skip this year's Tokyo Olympics to focus on the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs, his manager has...
CBC.ca

Sport24.co.za | Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics, cites schedule

Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson has become the first high-ranking golfer to withdraw from this year's Olympic games.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kristel73943053

Mourgue d'Algue Kris Such a shame that Dustin Johnson will not play in this year Olympics for the... second time. Of course, scheduling… https://t.co/KIhLELDkU0 24 minutes ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @sportstarweb: Former world number one Dustin Johnson will skip #Tokyo2020 to focus on the #FedExCup Playoffs. https://t.co/osZosk6ljt 37 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Former world number one Dustin Johnson will skip #Tokyo2020 to focus on the #FedExCup Playoffs. https://t.co/osZosk6ljt 47 minutes ago

Golf_2_Win

Golf2Win GolfDigest : According to a report, Dustin Johnson will skip the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to focus on the FedEx Cup P… https://t.co/u4LrnZUGp1 2 hours ago

MrRazaShaikh

Raza Shaikh RT: Dustin Johnson to skip Olympics due to schedule: Dustin Johnson will skip the men's Olympic golf tournament ou… https://t.co/ifgtXe09co 3 hours ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Golf: Dustin Johnson will skip Tokyo Olympics, boosting Tiger Woods’ chances https://t.co/OVYdwZC5OX https://t.co/a0y7aILo6b 7 hours ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online Golf: Dustin Johnson will skip Tokyo Olympics, boosting Tiger Woods’ chances https://t.co/hPvD2jalrw https://t.co/kBbq0MxxYm 7 hours ago

muggsnmanor

Muggs-N-Manor #SportsNews Dustin Johnson to skip Olympics due to schedule: Dustin Johnson will skip the men's Olympic golf tourna… https://t.co/WXnIPlWMmr 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.