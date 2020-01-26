Global  

WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The women's Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in China's Anning city has been cancel led due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday.
