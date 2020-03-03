Women's WT20: Australia beat New Zealand to enter semi-finals
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Defending champions Australia advanced to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals after knocking out New Zealand with a four-run win in their must-win final Group A match here on Monday. Beth Mooney's brilliant half-century proved the difference as four-time champions Australia halted New Zealand in a chase of 155 four runs...
India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field.
Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...
