MLB notebook: Ex-Astro Giles would return World Series ring

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Relief pitcher Ken Giles is prepared to return his World Series ring from the 2017 season with the Astros, saying he wasn't aware of the sign-stealing plot while with Houston.
Ex-Astros closer Ken Giles set to return World Series ring amid cheating scandal: report

Relief pitcher Ken Giles is prepared to return his 2017 World Series ring, won with the Houston Astros, saying he wasn't aware of the sign-stealing plot during...
